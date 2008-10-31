Partida Pumpkin Margarita

Ever find yourself stuck during Halloween season, carving endless jack-o-lanterns and having no idea what to do with all that nasty crap you scraped out of the pumpkin? Roast the seeds, bake a pie, and wash it all down with this creamy cocktail from Partida Tequila! It’ll give you the added warmth you’ll probably need once you step out in your annual slutty costume.

PUMPKIN MARGARITA

2 oz. Partida Reposado Tequila

1 oz. fresh lime/lemon juice mix

splash of pumpkin puree

sesame seeds

lime wedge

Rim a cocktail glass with lime juice and sesame seeds.

Mix ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well.

Strain into cocktail glass.

Garnish with a lime wedge. –

Courtesy of Crema Restaurante, NY

