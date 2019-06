OMGZ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1 3 new Sade songs hit the internet today, and I must say that I’m about 40 times more excited for Soldier Of Love than I was before!!!!!!!!!!

Here’s the first of the three, “Skin.”

You’re welcome!

Head over to Rappers I Know to hear two more!

