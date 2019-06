Unreleased music from @MrBey is never a bad thing. Check out this joint that didn’t make The Ecstatic.

Thanks to FakeShoreDrive for unearthing this gem!

Wonder if this didn’t make the album because Raekwon used the same sample on “Black Mozart” off of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Pt II.

