Remember that massive posse cut that everyone was creaming in their jeans over last year with Eminem, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Kanye? Yeah, I barely remember much about it either except that Eminem murdered everyone on it.

Dreezy, Emineezy, and Weezy will perform “Forever” at the 52nd annual Grammeezies with a special appearance from Travis Barkeezie of Blink 182eezie.

Kanyeezy will not be performing with the boys, because he’s probably off somewhere else attention whoring it up with his “girlfriend” Amber Rose.

Here’s Travis Barker’s remix of the song in case you forgot what it sounded like.

