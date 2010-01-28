VIDEO: Usher "Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)"

We showed you the teaser for Usher’s “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)” video awhile back, now we’ve got the full version!

Usher’s Raymond V. Raymond album has finally been given a release date of March 30th. But seeing as how like 900 Usher songs have leaked in the last 2 months, and dude had his laptops stolen that had unfinished songs on them, I wouldn’t be surprised if the album got pushed back……..again.

