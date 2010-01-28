Jada Says Will Wants To Run For President

According to his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith has his eyes on the Oval Office.

Jada Pinkett Smith told press, “Will is thinking about going into politics. He once said he could imagine becoming a US president. He wasn’t joking; he was quite serious about it.” It’s all part of leaving a legacy for posterity, says Jada. “Will and I want to leave traces on this planet – and with that I mean more important traces than just films.”

It’s definitely an interesting idea, and not that far-fetched. If Arnold Schwarzenegger can be governor of California, Jesse Ventura can hold down Minnesota, and of course, Ronald Reagan was a former Hollywood star, why couldn’t Big Willie be President?

Will’s a pretty smart guy with a great personal philosophy, but I can’t say I know much about his political ideology.

He’s got my vote if he picks Jazzy Jeff as his running mate though.

