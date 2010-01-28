Chicago Songwriters Say Black Eyed Peas Stole "Boom Boom Pow"

From AllHipHop.com

A copyright lawsuit against The Black Eyed Peas was filed in a Chicago court on January 26 by a group of Chicago songwriters, who claim the chart topping group stole the song “Boom Boom Pow.”

The lawsuit was filed yesterday (January 26) in United States District Court of Chicago by plaintiffs Ebony Latrice “Phoenix Phenom” Batts and Manfred Mohr.

The pair claim the Black Eyed Peas stole their song “Boom Dynamite” and used it as the basis for “Boom Boom Pow,” a Grammy-nominated #1 single, taken from BEP’s multi-platinum smash fifth album The End.

The songwriters claim they submitted the track to Interscope Records. One year later, the songwriters were shocked to hear “Boom Boom Pow,“ which they claim is strikingly similar to BEP’s.

