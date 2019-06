Good ol’ Shaffer “Ne-Yo” Smith has been pretty quiet lately. Fortunately for his fans he participated in VEVO’s “24 In 7” project which condenses a 24 hour period in a celeb’s life down to 7 minutes.

Get caught up with Ne-Yo below as he rehearses for awards shows, meets with fans, and takes care of business.

