"Hope For Haiti" Makes History On The Billboard Charts

Hope for Haiti Now, the digital-only album compiled by MTV as a way to raise money for the earthquake stricken nation, has just made history. The disc, which features songs by Jay-Z, Wyclef and Beyonce, among others has debuted at the No. 1 position on the The Billboard 200, making it the first digital only release to top the charts.

The compilation, which was only made available over the weekend, following MTV’s star-studded Haitian relief telethon, was downloaded over 171,000 times, according to Nielsen SoundScan. As XXLMag.com previously reported, all proceeds earned from the digital CD will go to the Hope for Haiti Now charities.

