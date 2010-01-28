The Game: School Was A Government Plot To Keep Track Of Us

From BallerStatus.com

The Game is not one to bite his tongue, no matter what the topic is. Most recently, the Compton rapper slammed the education system, saying that once you hit a certain grade level, school doesn’t help much.

He even adds that school is Uncle Sam’s way of keeping tabs on kids on a regular basis.

“After you learned how to read and do addition, what else did we need school for that we use in everyday life as an adult?” Game asked in a tweet (@IHateGame).

