Jadakiss, recently did a photoshoot for Coogi where he paid tribute to one of the clothing brand’s biggest fans, the late Notorious B.I.G.

Jada donned one of Coogi’s sweaters and struck a pose similar to a very famous photo of Biggie wearing a similar sweater.

Check out video from the photo shoot below!

RELATED: Rakim F/ Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Styles “Euphoria”

RELATED: Notorious B.I.G. On “Martin”