After years of not speaking to each other, Damon Dash and Memphis Bleek share a man hug then keep it moving.

It’s rumored that Jay-Z wasn’t far away when this happened.

Yeah, it’s a slow news day… Rappers are behaving themselves. Somebody needs to get arrested!

