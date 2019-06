Keri Hilson made an appearance on the Rachael Ray show and showed the world that she actually *does* have talent.

Put some more clown make up on her and send her to the circus, ASAP!!!!!

Keri’s nominated for the Best New Artist, aka The Kiss-Of-Death award at the 52nd Grammys which will be held on Sunday in LA. Here’s hoping she wins!!!

RELATED: “Featuring Keri Hilson”: The New Auto-Tune?

RELATED: VIDEO: Plies Gets “Medicine” From Keri Hilson