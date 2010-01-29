GALLERY: Is Kelis Auditioning For Avatar 2? (NOW WITH VIDEO!)

W. T. F. ! ! ! !

Kelis showed up at the first annual Data Awards last night looking like she just came from an audition for the forthcoming sequel to Avatar.

I’d like to know what drugs she is on, if she has any left, and if she let her kid see her dressed like that.

Oh, who am I fooling. Kelis probably hasn’t seen that baby since last month.

Dressed like this, I really don’t doubt that Kelis would, and probably already has (somehow) eaten pterodactyl.

Poor Nas. Literally and figuratively. Kelis probably used those paternity checks to pay for this costume.

UPDATE: WE’VE GOT VIDEO!

(Video spotted at NecoleBitchie.com)

Pics spotted at Bossip.

