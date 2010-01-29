R. Kelly Pleas For Donations To Haiti

Several weeks after the earthquakes in Haiti devastated the country, functionally illiterate R&B singer R. Kelly finally took some time out of his busy Pied Pipering schedule to post a video on YouTube soliciting donations for Yele Haiti.

Better late than never, I guess…

But if only he practiced his speech before he instructed people to call the six digit number on the screen instead of texting it.

