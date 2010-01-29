CLOSE
Tila Tequila Pregnant By The Game? Pro-Lifers Reconsider

The number of protesters posted up outside of Planned Parenthoods all across the country dropped significantly once attention whore Tila Tequila began hinting on Twitter that fellow attention whore, The Game, was the father of her, at press time, still abortable child.

Read Tila’s tweets below!

Screen caps courtesy of Bossip!

