THE LEAK: Erykah Badu & Lil Wayne "Jump Up In The Air"

Erykah Badu leaked the first single from her new album, New Amerykah Part 2: Return Of The Ankh, on her website late yesterday. The track, “Jump Up In The Air,” was previewed by Erykah at listening parties she held for the new album in December, and features a guest verse from Lil’ Wayne and Bilal on background vocals.

Log on to ErykahBadu.com to watch the trippy, kaleidoscopic video for the song.

