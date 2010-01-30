The Game: I Am Not Tila Tequila's Baby Daddy

CLOSE
The Game went on TMZ Live yesterday to clear up yesterday’s big rumor about him being the father of Tila Tequila’s baby. Only appearing under the condition that TMZ head honcho Harvey Levin conduct the interview, The Game struck down the rumor immediately.

The Game went on to talk about other subjects, but nothing remotely interesting. But if you really care enough, head over to TMZ Live and watch the rest of the interview.

Tila Tequila wasn’t amused by The Game denying paternity, once again turning to her only friend in the whole world, Twitter, to vent.  She even had the gall to call him a “cumbucket.”  Hmm… ain’t that the pot calling the kettle black.

Somebody needs to get this girl some help, and a keyboard with no Caps Lock button.  Immediately.

