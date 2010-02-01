THE LEAK: D'Angelo's "1000 Deaths"

After that of Helen Folasade Adu, the return of Michael D’Angelo Archer is easily the most anticipated music. It almost seems unfair to let loose unfinished, unmastered test-drives he takes in the studio to a thirsty and critical fanbase but after waiting this long it’s hard not to.

This little nugget called “1000 Deaths” popped up in my inbox and I couldn’t help but post it. Longtime collaborator ?uestlove says, “for the record I had absolutely nothing to do with this leak. I have a version of this but this was back in 2005. This is way more developed than the version I had.” He dates it to around 2008-2009.

Half of it is passionate moaning and incoherent exclamations but the funk is undeniable. (Producers take note: open drums at around 6:12. Smoke ’em if you got ’em.)

