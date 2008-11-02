Def Jam Exec Who Signed Beyonce Commits Suicide

The music industry has lost one of its talented executives.

According to Billboard.com, Def Jam executive vice president Shakir Stewart committed suicide yesterday (Nov. 1) in Atlanta. Details about the tragedy are still sketchy.

Stewart succeeded Jay-Z as the head of Def Jam last June. He also served as Senior Vice President of A&R at Island Def Jam and is known for signing acts like Rick Ross and Young Jeezy.

The Oakland, California native first made his mark on the industry at Atlanta’s Hitco Music Publishing, where he signed Beyonce Knowles.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Stewart’s family and friends.

