The Most Kick-Ass Upcoming Movies

Going through Avatar withdrawal? Here are our five upcoming flicks that we anticipate will most likely have you forking over your debit card on a Saturday night at some point this year.

1. Inception

Starring: Leonardo Dicaprio, Ellen Page, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ken Watanabe, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Michael Caine

Director: Christopher Nolan

Release Date: July 16

The guy who gave us kickasstic Dark Knight is exploring the power of ideas in a mysterious sci-fi adventure that features Leo Dicaprio. Movie insiders are salivating at this Christopher Nolan-directed project more than anything else coming out in 2010 so, expect it to see Inception buzz all over the place leading up to the summer months.

2. Iron Man 2

Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Mickey Rourke, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson

Director: Jon Favreau

Release Date: May 7

Tony Stark is back. If you seen the first one than you had to know the anticipated sequel would easily make our list. Expect bigger everything: baddies, battles and blow-ups. Just hope that something that has expectations to be better than the original doesn’t go the way of Transformers 2: Revenge of the Fallen and suck a fat left one.

3. Tron Legacy

Starring: Garrett Hedlund, Jeff Bridges, Olivia Wilde

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Release Date: December 17

In 1982, the electronic world of Tron was on some next level shit. The futuristic thriller came out during the Atari days during the time when video game consoles were barely hitting homes and it wowed audiences. The astonishing-looking concept trailer for this Disney-produced flick again stars Jeff Bridges but this time focuses on his character’s son as the main protagonist.

Click here for the rest of the list.

Follow me at Twitter.com/youngpharoh and at Thesmugger.com

Also On The Urban Daily: