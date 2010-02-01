2010 Grammy Awards: The Winners!

With the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards a quickly fading memory (if it weren’t for our live blog coverage, I would’ve already forgotten what happened last night), here’s a list of the folks who probably won’t be forgetting it any time soon: the winners!

Beyoncé was the big winner last night, taking home six trophies, the most ever taken home by a woman in one night. Jay-Z and the Black Eyed Peas brought home three awards each. Eminem, Kanye West, Rihanna, and Maxwell brought home two awards each.

Song of the Year: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” – Beyoncé, Thaddis Harrell, The-Dream, Tricky Stewart (songwriter’s award)

Record of the Year: “Use Somebody” – Kings of Leon

Album of the Year: Fearless – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals: “I Gotta Feeling” – Black Eyed Peas

Best Pop Vocal Album: The E.N.D. – Black Eyed Peas

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” – Beyoncé

Best Male R&B Vocal Performance: “Pretty Wings” – Maxwell

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals: “Blame It” – Jamie Foxx & T-Pain

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance: “At Last” – Beyoncé

Best R&B Song: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” – Beyoncé, Thaddis Harrell, The-Dream, Tricky Stewart (songwriter’s award)

Best R&B Album: BLACKsummers’Night – Maxwell

Best Contemporary R&B Album: I Am… Sasha Fierce – Beyoncé

Best Urban/Alternative Performance: “Pearls” – India.Arie

Best Rap Solo Performance: “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)” – Jay-Z

Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group: “Crack a Bottle” – Eminem, Dr. Dre, & 50 Cent

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: “Run This Town” – Jay-Z, Rihanna, & Kanye West

Best Rap Song: “Run This Town” – Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West, M. Riddick, E. Wilson (songwriter’s award)

Best Rap Album: Relapse – Eminem