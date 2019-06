Remember Kim’s original face back in the day? Take a look at these vintage Bad Boy photos with Kim and Puff.

Kimberly Jones looked so good…it’s shame what she’s done now…

Diddy Hosting All-Star Weekend Party At A Hefty Price

Check out our recap of Lil Kim’s face in 2009:

GALLERY: Diddy & Lil Kim Perform Together For First Time In AGES