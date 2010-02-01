C-Murder Speaks From Angola Prison; Working On Appeal

Incarcerated rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller reached out to AllHipHop.com to give his fans an update on his status, since being sentenced to mandatory life in prison in August of 2009.

Miller is currently serving a mandatory life sentence at Angola State prison in Louisiana, after being convicted of murdering 16-year-old Steve Thomas, in a now defunct Jefferson Parish nightclub in 2002.

C-Murder was originally convicted of the crime in 2003, but won a retrial after prosecutors were caught expunging the criminal records of their key witnesses, to boost their credibility.

Miller was convicted after a retrial in August of 2009 and sentenced to life in prison, despite a juror’s admission that she was pressured into convicting Miller.

“I’m holding up pretty good here at Angola,” C-Murder told AllHipHop.com. “I work out regularly and participate in all sports leagues.”

The rapper’s key responsibility in prison is kitchen duty and he has to be up each day at 5:30 AM.

“Of course I hate it, but hey, you gotta do what you gotta do,” C-Murder told AllHipHop.com. “Life is short and the time you waste in jail can never be replaced.”

