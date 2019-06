14 years after their last recorded project together, 1996’s One Day It’ll All Make Sense, Common tells Sway of MTV News that he plans to work with producer No I.D. again.No I.D. produced the bulk of Common’s first three albums, including the classic Resurrection. No I.D. recently became part of Kanye West’s team, and produced several tracks on Jay-Z’s The Blueprint 3.

