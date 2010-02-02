REEL DEAL: Black History Month Movie Rentals

When you take a much deserved break from making Black History in everything you do, put up your feet, grab the remote and take in some of these history-flavored flicks. Let us know some of your favorites and list them in the comments!

Malcolm X (1992)

This Spike Lee directed epic was one of Denzel Washington’s best acting performances.

Rosewood (1997)

John Singleton directs Ving Rhames, Don Cheadle and Elise Neal in this dramatization of a 1923 horrific racist lynch mob attack on an African American community in Florida.

Daughters of The Dust (1991)

Directed by Julie Dash, this film tells the story of three generations of Gullah women at the turn of the 20th century and focuses on the family’s migration from the Sea Islands to the American mainland.

Amistad (1997)

Morgan Freeman and Djimon Hounsou star in this Steven Spielberg directed film about a 1839 mutiny aboard a slave ship that is traveling towards the northeastern coast of America.

ROOTS (1977)

I strongly urge reading the book but this is must-see TV.

Glory (1989)

Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman and Andre Braugher star in this story of the US Civil War’s first all-black volunteer company.

A Soldier’s Story (1984)

A black army attorney is sent to an all-black army camp during World War II to investigate the murder of a sergeant and sees first hand the racial strife between the black soldiers and the white.

Miracle at St. Anna (2008)

Set in 1944 Italy, the story of four black American soldiers who get trapped in a Tuscan village during WWII.

Ali (2001)

Will Smith stars as the boxing legend Muhammad Ali in this chronicle of his personal and professional life from 1964 to 1974.

Ray (2004)

Jamie Foxx kills it in this biopic of soul music pioneer Ray Charles. Chances are you’ve seen this already but it’s worth a revisit.