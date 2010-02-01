VIDEO: Amber Rose Becomes A Skinhead

Behind the scenes at Amber Rose’s photoshoot with Persona Mag, that was based on the film This Is England

(From Nahright via PersonaMag)

This video is comprised of behind-the-scenes footage from Persona’s photo shoot with Amber Rose that retells the story from the film, “This is England”. The film centers on a group of London Skinheads hanging in England during the 1960s. It was a time when this particular subculture didn’t bother with politics and race but more fixated themselves on the unisex fashion, music, and lifestyle-alternate to the popular Mod trend. Deviating from the norm and portraying this rebellious attitude, the Skinheads represented a time of change much like the shaven-headed beauty, Amber Rose.

American RebeL- Persona Magazine Vol 1. from PERSONA MAGAZINE on Vimeo.