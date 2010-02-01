AUDIO: Larry Platt "Pants On The Ground" (Studio Version!)

Larry Platt is apparently gonna milk his 15 minutes of fame for all its worth. He’s recorded a studio version of “Pants On The Ground,” the song he performed during American Idol auditions that made him a household name literally overnight.

According to TMZ, who posted the song on their website earlier, Platt’s former manager, Jason Mills, is releasing the song to radio stations without the permission of the artist. He claims that he has the right to do it since the song is for promotional use and not for profit.

