Reggae Star Sizzla Arrested On Gun Charges

Popular Rastafarian reggae artiste Sizzla Kalonji was arrested on Wednesday by police personnel from the St Andrew Central police following reports that gunshots were fired at a group of persons at a river in August Town.
Crime chief for the division, Deputy Superintendent Derrick ‘Cowboy’ Knight, told THE WEEKEND STAR that the entertainer, born Miguel Orlando Collins, was taken into custody following the shooting incident.
