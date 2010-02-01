Reggae Star Sizzla Arrested On Gun Charges

From The Weekend Star

Popular Rastafarian reggae artiste Sizzla Kalonji was arrested on Wednesday by police personnel from the St Andrew Central police following reports that gunshots were fired at a group of persons at a river in August Town.

Crime chief for the division, Deputy Superintendent Derrick ‘Cowboy’ Knight, told THE WEEKEND STAR that the entertainer, born Miguel Orlando Collins, was taken into custody following the shooting incident.



“The incident occurred sometime around 8:15 p.m and we responded and Sizzla was arrested about 15 minutes later,” DSP Knight said before adding that Sizzla is in the process of being interrogated and his hands were also swabbed for gunpowder.

