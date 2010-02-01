Bun B Drops Free "No Mixtape" Mixtape

The buzz around Bun B’s “No Mixtape” mixtape has been building steadily over the last month and now all of his fans can download the 28 track mixtape for free!

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. On To The Next Year

3. Stupid Trill

4. Trill OG

5. 2 Damn Trill

6. Trill Gladiator Snippet

7. No Mixtape

8. Transform Ya

9. One King

10. Don’t Say Shit

11. Countin’ Money

12. I Went In

13. Adrenaline Rush

14. (2) Dope Boyz

15. Coocoo



16. Greatest of All Time17. Mr. Hit That Lick18. Press Play19. Big Dick Chaney20. I Am21. I Got Cake22. Play Clothes23. Bag Music24. I Made It25. The Champion26. Put It Down27. OutroBonus: Pants On The Ground

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD “NO MIXTAPE”

Spotted at MissInfo.tv

RELATED: Bun B Speaks On Pimp C, Syrup & The Evil Internet

RELATED: HOT or NOT: Rick Ross & Triple C’s – Break It Down (feat. Bun B)

Also On The Urban Daily: