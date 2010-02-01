Bun B Drops Free "No Mixtape" Mixtape

The buzz around Bun B’s “No Mixtape” mixtape has been building steadily over the last month and now all of his fans can download the 28 track mixtape for free!
Tracklist:
1. Intro
2. On To The Next Year
3. Stupid Trill
4. Trill OG
5. 2 Damn Trill
6. Trill Gladiator Snippet
7. No Mixtape
8. Transform Ya
9. One King
10. Don’t Say Shit
11. Countin’ Money
12. I Went In
13. Adrenaline Rush
14. (2) Dope Boyz
15. Coocoo
17. Mr. Hit That Lick
18. Press Play
19. Big Dick Chaney
20. I Am
21. I Got Cake
22. Play Clothes
23. Bag Music
24. I Made It
25. The Champion
26. Put It Down
27. Outro
Bonus: Pants On The Ground
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD “NO MIXTAPE”
Spotted at MissInfo.tv
RELATED: Bun B Speaks On Pimp C, Syrup & The Evil Internet
RELATED: HOT or NOT: Rick Ross & Triple C’s – Break It Down (feat. Bun B)
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily