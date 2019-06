Markise “Kesan” Moore has responded to recent charges that he broke his daughters bones in an attack. Not a bad song. That doesn’t mean is innocent. It’s crazy with the internet. Two weeks after the allegations, he has a video and a song addressing the charges.

