Kobe Bryant Becomes Lakers All-Time Leading Scorer

Kobe Bryant got the Los Angeles Lakers’ franchise scoring record, but the Memphis Grizzlies spoiled the celebration.
From ESPN.com
Bryant scored 44 points, passing Jerry West as the Lakers’ career scorer, but it wasn’t enough as the Grizzlies got 22 points and 17 rebounds from Zach Randolph to defeat the Lakers 95-93 on Monday night.
Related: Kobe Says He’d Beat LeBron One-On-One
“It’s a great honor to say the least [because] of the great players that have played here and the tradition we have,” Bryant said of becoming the Lakers’ career leading scorer. “[West] taught me so much when I was 17 years old. He showed me a lot about the game, the jump shot and spin moves and all the others.
NBA Rap-Up: Is Kanye West the Kobe Bryant of HipHop?
|Points
|Kobe Bryant
|25,208
|Jerry West
|25,192
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|24,176
|Elgin Baylor
|23,149
|Magic Johnson
|17,707
Continued @ESPN.com