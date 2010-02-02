Kobe Bryant Becomes Lakers All-Time Leading Scorer

Kobe Bryant got the Los Angeles Lakers’ franchise scoring record, but the Memphis Grizzlies spoiled the celebration.

Bryant scored 44 points, passing Jerry West as the Lakers’ career scorer, but it wasn’t enough as the Grizzlies got 22 points and 17 rebounds from Zach Randolph to defeat the Lakers 95-93 on Monday night.

“It’s a great honor to say the least [because] of the great players that have played here and the tradition we have,” Bryant said of becoming the Lakers’ career leading scorer. “[West] taught me so much when I was 17 years old. He showed me a lot about the game, the jump shot and spin moves and all the others.

All-Time Leading Scorers Points Kobe Bryant 25,208 Jerry West 25,192 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 24,176 Elgin Baylor 23,149 Magic Johnson 17,707

