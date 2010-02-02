Son of George Clinton Found Dead In Florida

Funk music legend George Clinton’s son, George Jr, was found dead in his home in Tallahassee yesterday afternoon. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was called to his apartment building at 12:30pm after a maintenance man entered George Jr’s apartment after not seeing him for several days and found his body.

Authorities were initially unable to provide a positive ID on the body due to decomposition. Detectives later were able to positively identify the body as George Clinton Jr.

Foul play is not suspected.

