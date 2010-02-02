Lil Wayne, Eminem & Drake's Grammy Performance

In case you missed the Grammys last night here’s the clip of Lil Wayne, Eminem and Drake’s performance. With drummer Travis Barker riding in tow in the background Weezy and Em debuted “Drop The World”, the newest single from Wayne much-delayed rock album, and then followed up with Drake to perform “Forever”. No Kanye? It seems like ever since he Kanye’d Taylor Swift at the VMAs Mr. West has been noticeably missing from telethons and award shows left and right. So is he blacklisted or is he sitting out by choice because he’s working on a new album?

