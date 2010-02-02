Rappers, Singers Start 'We Are The World' Remake

Approximately 100 celebrity singers descended upon Henson Recording Studios on February 1st in Los Angeles, to record an updated version of the historic single, “We Are The World.”

Quincy Jones and Lionel Richie, who wrote the original version along with the late Michael Jackson, are producing the latest track, with an all new cast of singers.

Rappers Wyclef Jean and Eminem are among the artists who will participate on the single.

All proceeds from the new version of the song will be donated to the relief effort underway to rebuild Haiti, much of which was destroyed by a 7.0 earthquake on January 12.

From AllHipHop.com

