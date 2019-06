“Reverse Cowgirl” is the first single from T-Pain’s upcoming album, Revolver.

The risque little ditty should be taking over the radio airwaves in the next few weeks. I guess those rumors about T-Pain putting away the AutoTune on this new album weren’t true after all.

