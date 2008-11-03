Janet Jackson Rocks Madison Square Garden

Janet Jackson exhibited a true return to form Saturday, November 1st as her “Rock Witchu” tour pulled in to New York City’s Madison Square Garden for it’s rescheduled show.

As previously reported, Ms. Jackson canceled several shows due to illness. Despite the set back, Ms. Jackson delivered a full set to the sold out arena.

While on stage– sans LL Cool J, her original opening act– Janet gave no indication whether any future dates would be added or if this was indeed the last show of the tour.

To date there are still six postponed concerts from last month that are waiting to be rescheduled.

Peep excerpts from what could quite possibly be Janet Jackson’s last concert at Madison Square Garden below.–KEVIN R. SCOTT

