AUDIO: Ludacris, Ciara & Pitbull "How Low" Remix

Ludacris’ new album, Battle Of The Sexes has gone through a few changes ever since it was announced last year. Originally it was going to be an album featuring just him and Shawnna, but somewhere during the recording sessions, that decision was changed. Now the album features Luda and a bunch of different female guests.

Here’s the remix of the lead single, “How Low” featuring Ciara and Pitbull.

