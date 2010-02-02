Hear Gil Scott-Heron's New Album Now!

Listen to Gil Scott-Heron’s new album, I’m New Here then pick it up on February 9th!

From Okayplayer.com

Gil Scott-Heron regained all of our attention with that video for “Me and The Devil” and the news of his new album, I’m New Here (his first album in 15 years). In a week (Feb. 9th) the LP will be hitting shelves. The first single gave the feel of a very different Gil, and now you can check out a stream of the full album and decide for yourself. If you’re feelin’ what you hear make sure you go out and buy I’m New Here next week.

On the very first track, “On Coming From A Broken Home” he commandeers the instrumental to Kanye West’s “Flashing Lights.” This will get bought.

Also On The Urban Daily: