Does Diddy Have A J.Lo Sex Tape?

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ previous relationship with Jennifer Lopez may soon come under lawyer scrutiny courtesy of a lawsuit from Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa.

Noa is embroiled in a contentious court case with Lopez over his intention to release his own tape of the actress kissing a woman and engaging in lap dances.

Noa has maintained the footage is not overtly sexual, but his ex-wife filed an injunction against its release, claiming the footage is “private and personal.”

Noa’s business manager Ed Meyer wants Combs to testify in order to verify if a sex tape exists between the pair.

The purpose is to show a distinct difference between the content of his client’s footage and the possible Combs/Lopez tape.

“Ojani’s footage is not a sex tape,” Meyer explained to the NY Post. “In addition to kissing women, there are points where she’s lap dancing [with] Ojani [and others]. All with her clothes on. We’re trying to establish that it’s not a sex tape and therefore usable in Ojani’s movie.We will ask: Is there a sex tape between [him] and Lopez, and what does it involve?”

