At the BMI “How I Wrote That Song” panel Nasir Jones speaks on the writing process for “Hate Me Now” after critically acclaimed Illmatic.

He also discusses his upcoming Distant Relatives collaboration album with Damian Marley, what he’s doing to support Haiti Earthquake Relief and how having kids has affected his creative process. (props to YouHeardThatNew)

