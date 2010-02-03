Sade Co-Signs Raekwon's "Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt 2"

Sade called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show yesterday to promote her upcoming album Soldier Of Love, and let the world know what new music she was feeling these days. In a not-so-surprising move, she sang the praises of Raekwon and his new album, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt 2. Long-time Sade fans may remember that she is indeed a fan of hip-hop as Digable Planets opened up for her on her 1993 tour.

