Swizz Beats To Score “Life Changing” Film

In an interview with MTV News Swizz Beats talks about his plans to score an upcoming film that he seems to only be able to describe as “life changing” and “bigger than Avatar.”

Sure…

We know all about musicians and their fondness of hyperbole. He’s probably talking about the sequel to Snoop Dogg’s Boss’n Up.

Swizz also talks about how Q-Tip and Pharrell put him on to electronic musicians Justice about 2 years after everyone else found out about them. Swizz used a vocal sample from Justice’s hit single “D.A.N.C.E.” for Jay-Z’s “On To The Next One.”