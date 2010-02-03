John Legend Gets Political With The Roots On New Album

Originally slated to be included as a bonus disc with his 2008 Evolver album, John Legend teamed up with The Roots to record a series of covers of politically charged songs. The project was eventually put on the back burner, but it now looks like it will be seeing the light of day sometime this year.

The Wake Up Sessions is slated to drop later this year. John & The Roots have covered songs such as Les McCann & Eddie Harris’ “Compared To What” (made famous by Roberta Flack), Harold Melvin & The Bluenotes’ “Wake Up Everybody,” Bill Withers’ “I Can’t Write Left-Handed,” Terence Trent D’arby’s “I Have Faith In These Desolate Times,” Arcade Fire’s “Wake Up,” Donny Hathaway’s “Little Ghetto Boy,” Mike James Kirkland’s “Hang On In There,” and more.

Head over to ?uestlove’s MySpace page to listen to the instrumental tracks for their versions of “Compared To What” and “Hang On In There.”

