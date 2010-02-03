CLOSE
VIDEO: Young Jeezy Gives Last Rights To Vibe Magazine

Young Jeezy gets ready to show some face for Vibe magazine and is seen rocking some threads from Last Rights Clothing.

Does this mean that his 8732 clothing line is a wrap? Check out some of the other t-shirts from the line:

In other Jeezy pseudo-news, the past weekend I subjected myself to Ice Cube and Mike Epp’s DVD, Janky Promoters, and the Snowman does a decent job playing himself. If you have one of those unlimited rental plans put it in your que for a slow night. But if not, don’t waste your time and give that $4 to Haiti.

Young Jeezy X Vibe Magazine photo shoot (preview) from Last Rights Inc on Vimeo.

Young Jeezy

