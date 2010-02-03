Jay-Z Teams Up With Orchestra For Super Bowl Music Video

At 6:28PM, just before the Super Bowl on Sunday, viewers will see a brand new music video by Jay-Z where he will be joined by the Rutgers Symphony Orchestra, led by Maestro Kynan Johns.

The video is being taped this week in New York City, and it’s unknown at this point if it will be for a new song, or one we already know.

Read more at NewJerseyNewsRoom.com

