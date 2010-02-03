Lil Wayne: “I’m Looking Forward To Jail”

In his cover story for the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine, Lil Wayne tells an RS writer that he’s looking forward to going to jail.“This is Lil Wayne going to jail. Nobody I can talk to can tell me what that’s like,” he says. “I just say I’m looking forward to it.”

Weezy begins a one year jail sentence on February 9th for gun possession stemming from a 2007 arrest.

