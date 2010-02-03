Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri: Together Again

While their romantic relationship is over, the musical partnership between Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri has been rekindled. According to Rap-Up.com, producer Bryan-Michael Cox says that he and J.D. have begun work on what will be Janet’s 11th album. Janet has already been in the studio working with Rodney Jerkins on new material.

Umm… Hey Janet?

Working with these guys resulted in some of your lowest selling and weakest albums. Now, unless you’re gonna focus on dancier material like “Make Me” or “Rock With U,” two of your best singles since 2001’s All For You, and less on the darker, S&M dungeon type stuff that plagued 2007’s Discipline, I’d suggest you give Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis a call!

