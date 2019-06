This just in-Trey Songz didn’t invent sex!

Ok so you probably already knew that because you’re older than he is. But check out his latest interview with Tavis Smiley where discusses touring with Jay-Z, his mixtape mayhem, and becoming a great artists.

“I gotta learn how to sell myself without selling myself!”-Trey Songz

Behind the scene photos of “Neighbors Know My Name”