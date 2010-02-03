Brandy & Ray-J To Air Out “Family Business” On New VH1 Show

Now that “For The Love Of Ray-J” is over, Ray-J is bringing his whole family, including sister Brandy, to VH1 for the new show “Family Business.”

Check out the synopsis, spotted at ConcreteLoop.com:

Siblings Brandy and Ray J Norwood are famous for their incredible vocal talent on the stage and screen. But they wouldn’t be anywhere without the support and guidance of their parents – entertainment manager and mom, Sonja and talented musical father, Willie Norwood. Viewers will get a first hand glimpse into the lives of the Norwood family unit and their family business – Rn’B Productions. Run by Sonja, Rn’B Productions features an impressive roster of musical artists including Brandy, Ray J and their father Willie, who also serves as the company’s vocal coach. But with Sonja ready to take a step down, Brandy and Ray J will have to fill her shoes quickly all the while taking the family business to the next level. Will they have what it takes to continue to stay in the limelight while growing an entertainment empire?

“Family Business” premieres on VH1, Sunday April 11th at 9pm.

